I hung light on the outside of my home sweet home.

I haven't posted since December 16th when I wrote about my road trip to Marin with 7 restaurant reviews in 6 different Bay Area towns and my home town of Mount Shasta. I've been busy with the holidays. In late December our family celebrates Christmas, New Years and my daughter's birthday. I say holidays because I have friends who celebrate Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice. There is room for everyone's practices in my life. It's a busy time of the year with lots of extra task that need doing. In the middle of it all we had the death of my daughter's second family's mother.

Doodling is fun! There is always something to draw. I think the feathers came out like feathers.

It is my habit to stay busy, which is easy because, there is always something that needs doingespecially at the holidays. Whenever I'm bored, stressed or down I make art or bake. Since I wasn't going to bake cookies this year, I sharpened the colored pencils and started playing around. I've always loved playing with paper! For years I made Papier-mÃ¢ché bowls, trays, masks and columns. I've recently added dragonflies to a line of cards I designed. I save CLBs (Cute Little Boxes) and cover them in sheet music paper or paper from free books I get at the library. My friend Cami makes little envelops and cards that inspired me to do the same. I reused and old handmade sweater into pompoms and a hat for my daughter. I'm filling this blog with images of my many projects.

Little cards and envelops about 1 1/2' square. My new line of dragonfly cards with glitter. CLB (cute little boxes) and bows are fun to make!

The year 2018 is almost over. Like every year there are births and deaths, trials and triumphs, and everything in-between that we call our life. Here's a big cheer to 'out with the old and in with the new!' As we prepare for the celebrations and traditions for New Year's Eve, I wish you, your friends and family the very best of health, happiness and prosperity in 2019!

I unraveled a sweater that had a couple of moth holes in it to make pompoms and a hat for my daughter's birthday.

