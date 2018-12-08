The Indian Wells Valley Water District will swear in its new board members then discuss proposed water rate increases at its next board meeting Monday.

According to the agenda, the rates for Tier 1 users – up to 9 hundred-cubic-feet – will go up from $0.56 per HCF to $0.74 (a 32.1 percent increase); Tier 2 (9-15 HCF) is $0.88 to $1.24 (40.9 percent); Tier 3 (15-21 HCF) will stay at $2.39; and Tier 4 (21 HCF and above) will raise from $4.65 to $4.92 per HCF (a 5.8 percent increase).

There will also be a proposed raise to fixed monthly charges (based on meter size), construction meter changes (a raise from $41.41 per month to $183.61 per month for a 2-inch meter and a commodity charge increase from $3.10 per HCF plus any zone charges to $4.19 per HCF plus any zone charges).

The bulk rates are also facing proposed increases, which are pending a final decision on the rate structure.

The proposed rate increases were a result of an independent cost-of-service study by Stantec Consulting and Hildebrand Consulting. Should they be approved, they will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

The floor will be open to public comment for residents to voice their opinions on the rate increases.

The IWV Water District will meet at 6 p.m. at the Board of Directors’ Hearing Room, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.