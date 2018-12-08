Tip leads to search by SWAT, K9 units

A man wanted for stabbing one person in Lost Hills and robbing another within minutes earlier this week was captured Friday with the aid of a tip from the Secret Witness Hotline, the Kern County Sheriff's SWAT team and K9 units.

The KCSO said it received the tip that Jaime Valdez was seen walking on Highway 46 toward Main Drain Road. A Buttonwillow substation Deputy located Valdez walking in the area, but he refused to comply with the deputy’s orders to stop and fled on foot. The deputy lost sight of Valdez after he entered the thick brush southeast of Interstate 5 and Highway 46.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol Officers established a perimeter around the area Valdez was last seen.

The SWAT Team responded and, with the assistance of K9 units searched the area and found Valdez.

He was wanted in connection with a stabbing at a homeless encampment behind businesses northwest of Highway 46 and Interstate 5. Deputies arrived and located a victim of a stabbing. The victim was air lifted to a local area hospital for treatment.

Ten minutes after the stabbing was reported, deputies received a call of a robbery in the 21000 block of Highway 46. The suspect was armed with a knife and had already fled the scene. No injuries were reported in that case.