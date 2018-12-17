A Siskiyou County nonprofit is not stopping in its mission to keep the Klamath dams right where they are.

By Skye Kinkade

A Siskiyou County nonprofit is not stopping in its mission to keep the Klamath dams right where they are. The means by which they continue to fight dam removal is complicated, but the gist is this:

The Siskiyou County Water Users Association filed a writ of mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals last month, asking it to compel the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to rule on a motion the SCWUA previously filed in attempt to stop the transfer of the dams’ ownership to the agency established to demolish them.

That agency is the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, a nonprofit organization formed to facilitate the decommissioning of Irongate, Copco No. 1 and 2, and J.C. Boyle dams.

SCWUA and its attorney, James Buchal of Portland, Oregon, believe dam removal should be under the federal government’s purview, and that the amended compact in which terms for dam removal are laid out, (the Klamath Hydroelectric Service Agreement) was never approved by FERC. Nor has Congress enacted legislation approving it – or rescinding the previous Klamath River Compact, which was signed in 1957 after much research and negotiation. In addition, SCWUA called attention to the reaction of Siskiyou County voters to Measure G in 2010, when 78.84 percent of voters said they were opposed to dam removal in an advisory only ballot question.

The SCWUA’s writ was filed on Nov. 21 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. circuit, according to Richard Marshall, president of the SCWUA. He said the group is now awaiting the court’s response.

The writ refers to a motion to dismiss filed by the SCWUA in April 2018, which asked FERC to dismiss dam transfer proceedings to the KRRC.

“FERC never ruled on the motion, and continues to take steps to facilitate dam removal,” the SCWUA said in a press release regarding its latest efforts. Marshall said he and the SCWUA feel that their concerns have been ignored.

The SCWUA contends that the parties to the amended KHSA, signed in April of 2016, “are attempting to evade federal law ... by seeking to transfer the dams to a third party.” These parties include PacifiCorp (the agency that currently owns the four dams), as well as the states of Oregon and California. They also contend that KRRC “is not financially or professionally equipped to handle a project of this magnitude.”

Matt Cox, director of communications for KRRC, disagrees with this statement.

“Currently the estimated project cost of roughly $398 million ... is well within KRRC’s $450 million budget,” he said in a statement. That estimated cost includes $70 million for contingencies, Cox added.

The SCWUA said the original Klamath River Compact was put in place “after many years of intensive and substantive negotiations between all parties for the purpose of managing the waters of the Klamath River, a federal asset.” In 1957, “the legislatures of both Oregon and California had adopted the compact which was then approved by congress and enacted into law by the then President of the United States, Dwight David Eisenhower,” SCWUA said in its press release.

“For the above reasons and others, we adamantly feel compelled to demand that the FERC rule on our motion to dismiss,” the SCWUA states. “A ruling on this threshold issue should be the very first action by the FERC, rather than continuing to move forward on the application submitted to it by PacifiCorp and KRRC, because a decision upholding compact authority necessarily requires dismissal of the action before FERC.”

The writ of mandamus was filed by Buchal with nearly 200 pages of supporting documents, Marshall said.

Cox acknowledges that dam removal would bring “tremendous change” to the communities along the Klamath River and “rightfully generates many questions.” He points to the website klamathrenewal.org as a place where these questions can be answered.

“Removing the four dams on the Klamath River will provide clear benefits to residents,” Cox writes, including improved water quality and health of the fishery, possible additional water for Tulelake farmers and new recreational activities. He also said economic stimulation will come from construction and restoration jobs when the project commences.

“Removing the Klamath dams will pay vast dividends for the environment and the Siskiyou County economy,” Cox stated.