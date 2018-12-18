The Siskiyou County Clerk announced that there is one unscheduled vacancy on the Siskiyou County Fish and Game Commission for a representative of Supervisorial District 2 for a term ending Jan. 4, 2021.

YREKA – The Siskiyou County Clerk announced that there is one unscheduled vacancy on the Siskiyou County Fish and Game Commission for a representative of Supervisorial District 2 for a term ending Jan. 4, 2021.

The Siskiyou County Fish and Game Commission typically meets on the second Tuesday of each month at an alternate location within the county. The Fish and Game Commission provides advice to the Board of Supervisors relating to Fish and Game issues within the county and state. To be eligible for this position, you must reside within Supervisorial District 2.

If you would like further information about the Siskiyou County Fish and Game Commission, contact the Office of the County Clerk at (530) 842-8084, or 1 (888) 845-200, ext. 8084. If you are interested in serving on the Siskiyou County Fish and Game Commission, please send a letter of interest to the Board of Supervisors c/o Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office 510 North Main Street, Yreka CA, 96097, no later than Jan. 11, 2019.