One week until Christmas. How did it come so fast?

On Friday, Happy Camp Elementary School will present their Winter Program at 6 p.m. Dancing Toes will perform a play “Unwrapped.” During intermission, there will be a wreath auction, sponsored by the Boosters Club to raise money for school projects.

My apologies that the River Readers were said to meet at the Happy Camp Library in last week’s column. They meet at 11 a.m., at Marble Mountain Gift Co. for coffee, cocoa, or tea with the book discussion.

The group enjoyed birthday cake for Barbara Ann Black–Brown’s 90th birthday. It was wonderful to see all the people who stopped by to congratulate her on the publishing of the story about her mother, “Leticia, Iron, Stone and Beautiful flowers.” Her mother and two of her sisters were nurses and homesteaders in Colorado from 1916 to 1950. Amazing for young single ladies! There were rattlesnake adventures and good old home folk wisdom. In the beginning, they had lanterns, a woodstove and an outhouse with a Sears or Montgomery Ward’s catalog. Idle never existed in their vocabulary, and Barbara seems to be following in the footsteps of her parents in this regard. She is the most industrious person I can think of at 90 years of age.

After Barbara went to College and married Vinson Brown, her father passed away in 1951. Her mother ran the ranch alone for 14 years, but sold the cattle in 1964. She moved outside of Healdsburg to be near Barbara and family, especially the young grandchildren: Tamara, Roxana and Keven. After she suffered a stroke in 1968, they built a room for her, “Letitia’s Lookout,” with windows all around. The family moved to Happy Camp in 1974, nearly a year after I’d moved away to Chicago.

At this time of year, I’m missing not having a houseful of children for Christmas projects. The happiest years were always when my own children were home, and many times had five, 10 or even 15 others to plan special projects for Christmas. We’d do a special project every day of December. There’s cookies and candy to make, not to eat them all, as that would give them tummy aches, but for gifts. We made tree decorations and even plates to put the cookies on at times. The paper for the wrapping was usually stamped or finger-painted and tied with red yarn or ribbon.

In younger years, my mother always had us pose at Thanksgiving time – one year in our choir robes, one year playing school – different poses each year. We tried to get an annual family photo when our children were younger, but were less creative and just tried to get one to share with friends and family so they could see the growth since the last photo.

We didn’t have the elves on shelves, dwarfs, or the Swedish brownie in our celebrations. The Grinch hadn’t been invented. But the birth of the Baby Jesus in a Bethlehem stable was the happiest part of our celebration. The carols, sung around the family piano, or going caroling in the old folks home, were always a highlight. We knew the words even back then – the words of bells ringing, joy to the world, peace and love! Yet today, for many, this time of peace, love and good will to men, isn’t all that happy. If we could just turn off the bad news that comes into our homes for a week, I think we’d all be much happier.

A friend started a project of giving a little dollar store United States map puzzle – after all it’s only a dollar. Then, while putting the puzzle together, praying for unity and revival in the Untied States ...

There is no thinking person

Who can stand untouched today?

And view the world around us

Slowly drifting to decay

Without feeling deep within them

A silent unnamed dread,

As they contemplate the future

That lies frightening ahead.

For like watching storm clouds

gather,

in a dark and threatening sky,

Man knows that there is nothing

He can formulate or try

That will stop the storm from breaking

in its fury and its force,

Nor can he change or alter

The storms destructive course.

But his anxious fears are lessened,

When he calls on God above,

For He knows above the storm clouds

Is the brightness of God's love!

It’s not the fairy tales, gifts or even the glitter and lights that we celebrate, it is the love that makes life worth living! We celebrate that special love God showed by sending baby Jesus so many years ago.

If only those who are tempted to take their lives at this time of year would give God a try, and give him their life instead, the one who came in love at Christmas. What a wonderful time for showing love and kindness to all, especially those troubled or hurting.

There will be a Christmas Dinner at the Karuk Multipurpose Room on 2nd Avenue on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. Thank you for the Happy Camp Community Center for making this available to the community.

Have a safe trip if you’re traveling. Enjoy time with friends and family. Merry Christmas to all our Klamath neighbors!

Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Klamath Views appears weekly in the Siskiyou Daily News. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or email her at bushklamathneighbors@yahoo.com