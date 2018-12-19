NOTICE OF INTENTION TO GRANT FRANCHISE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PacifiCorp d.b.a. Pacific Power, a regulated public utility that provides electric power and energy to the citizens of Weed and other surrounding areas, has filed its application with the City Council of the City of Weed, requesting that said City Council grant to it a 10-year franchise extension, pursuant to the Franchise Act of 1937, to use and to construct and use, for transmitting and distributing electricity for any and all purposes, poles, wires, conduits and appurtenances, in, along, across, upon, over and under the public streets, ways, alleys and places within the City of Weed.

If said franchise shall be granted to it, said PacifiCorp, its successors and assigns, hereinafter designated grantee, during the life of said franchise will pay to said City two percent (2%) of the gross annual receipts of said grantee arising from the use, operation or possession of said franchise; except provided that this payment shall not be less than one and one-half percent (1.5%) of the gross annual receipts derived by grantee from the sale of electricity within the limits of said City. Such percentage shall be paid annually from the date of the granting of the franchise applied for, and in the event such payment shall not be made said franchise shall be forfeited.

The City Council of the City of Weed proposes to grant said franchise for a period of ten (10) years.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that any and all persons having any objections to the granting of said franchise may appear before said City Council at the Council Chambers located at 550 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094, at the hour of 5:30 o’clock p.m. on Thursday, the 10th day of January, 2019, and be heard thereon; and

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that at any time not later than the hour set for hearing objections, any person interested may make written protest stating objections against the granting of said franchise; which protest must be signed by the protestant and be delivered to the City Clerk of Weed. The City Council at the time set for hearing said objections shall proceed to hear and pass upon all protests so made; and

For further particulars reference is hereby made to said application which is on file in the office of said City Clerk, and to the draft Ordinance Granting said franchise.

By order of the City Council of the City of Weed, California.

Sandra Duchi

City Clerk

8270 msan de19c