Lien Sale

Notice of Lien Sale Storage Unit Auction to begin on December 19, 2018 at 9 a.m. and end on January 3, 2019 at storagetreasures.com.

Under the Business and Professions Code, Division 8. Special Business Regulations [18400-2298.25], Chapter 10. Self-Service Storage Facilities [21700-21716] we are enforcing lien sale laws on the following tenants at Butte Self-Stor, 5327 Truck Village Dr., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

• Ashley Mallard – Unit appears to contain couch, bed, lamp, other small furniture, boxes, clothing, and a bike.

• AnnaMaria Visnovits – Unit appears to contain couch, recliner, bed, end tables, other various furniture.

