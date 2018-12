Meth arrest and hit-and-run crash



07:49 Possession Methamphetamine

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

09:13 Traffic Stop 1812180004

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/North St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:55 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Sunset Ln, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:09 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Oak St, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:18 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Irene St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:57 Assist Stranded Motorist

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:56 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on San Emidio St.. Disposition: Completed.

1:00 Civil Matter

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

1:38 Violation Court Orders 1812180014

Occurred on S. Eighth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:15 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:18 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Robin Wy, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

3:52 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:03 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Human Services on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

4:19 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

4:50 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

5:00 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

5:13 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Warren St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:38 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

7:57 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:53 911 Hang-up

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:02 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Fourth St/Ash St. . Disposition: Report Taken.