Bakersfield woman died in head-on collision with oil tanker

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner has identified the victim of a collision on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama last week as a Bakersfield woman.

Heather Sevier, 41, died when the Ford F-250 pickup she was driving collided head-on with a Peterbuilt tractor hauling crude oil on Cottonwood Canyon road just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 12, the California Highway Patrol and SLO County Coroner said.

Sevier's truck caught fire and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbuilt, Miguel Ayala, 31, of Shafter, was not injured.