All three occupants got out safely before a fire did major damage to the house at 4427 Dunsmuir Ave. early Saturday morning.

Assistant Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Chief Gene Meyer said the fire started on the porch and had extended into the house when the first engine arrived just after 4 a.m.

After that first engine saw “heavy fire on the porch at the south end of the structure,” according to Meyer, numerous others arrived, including engines 810, 811, 813, 814, 816 and 817 from Dunsmuir-Castella, truck 820 from Dunsmuir-Castella, engine 1611 from Mount Shasta, and the air tanker from Weed.

Meyer, Mount Shasta Fire Chiefs Matt Melo and Rick Joyce, and Battalion Chief Jonathan Duncan also responded.

Meyer said the loss was estimated at $100,000, and the cause was still under investigation as of later in the day Saturday.

He also noted that the time from dispatch to the first engine arriving at the scene was about 6 minutes, “pretty quick” for a 4 a.m. wake-up call, Meyer said.