Forgery, assault, warrant arrest

8:10 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:43 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Main St/Eighth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:25 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Hillard St/Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:28 Forgery - Credit Cards

Occurred at Shell Station on Kern St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:32 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:44 Public Intoxication

Occurred at A St Park on A St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:00 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:05 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:41 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

6:13 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

6:46 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Garratt St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:14 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

8:26 Animal Control

Occurred at S. Tenth St/Hope St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:17 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:37 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

9:44 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Center St/Third St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:49 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Pizza Factory on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

12:23 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

12:50 Burglary- Auto

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

1:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fastrip Food Store, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:06 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:57 Suspicious Person

Occurred on S. Sixth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Lierly Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.