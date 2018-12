Stolen vehicle, vandalism

7:30 Stolen Vehicle

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:28 Stored Auto

Occurred at Grevillea St/Fillmore St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:35 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:49 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Second Av/A St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:49 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:13 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:20 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:26 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

1:09 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Sunset Antiques on S. Fourth St. Disposition: Report Taken.