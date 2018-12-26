They will be honored with others at annual awards and installation event

Seven individuals and two businesses will be recognized when Taft Chamber of Commerce hands out its annual community award for 2018.

This year's winners are:

• Business Man of the Year: Rich Miller, Roger Miller Insurance Agency

• Business Woman of the Year: Dominque Strand, OT Cookhouse

• Business of the Year: Roots Eatery, Mike and Debbie Perry

• New Business of the Year: Hey Girl, Go Fly, Jolene Easley and Robyn Gullo

• Volunteer of the Year: Jan Ashley

• Community Service Award: Carlos Chavira, Flaco’s Tacos

• Youth Leadership Awards: Taft Union High School students Jonah Armstrong, Bryson Ginn, and McKenlee Wescott.

"When you see these individuals around town, be sure offer your congratulations and thank them for their contributions to making Taft a better place,” Executive Director Kathy Orrin said. "Our Board of Directors received nominations in each category from our membership and carefully selected these individuals to be recognized."

The Chamber will also add 2 new members to its Board of Directors, Steve Melton and Andrew Wagner.

The awards will presented at the annual Installation Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 31 in the Oildorado Room at the Taft Transit Center, 550 Supply row (next to the Oilworker Monument).

Tickets to attend the event are available at the Taft Chamber office, by calling 661-765-2165, or at www.taftchamber.com/registration.