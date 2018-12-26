Siskiyou County’s unemployment rate inched to 5.6 percent in November, up from 5.1 percent the month before, according to statistics released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

SISKIYOU COUNTY – Siskiyou County’s unemployment rate inched to 5.6 percent in November, up from 5.1 percent the month before, according to statistics released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

Of the county’s workforce of 18,020, 1,010 people are unemployed last month, the EDD reported.

The unemployment rate in November 2017 was 6.1 percent.

Most notably, jobs were lost in the information and mining, logging and construction industries, the EDD reported, as well as financial activities and federal government.

Statewide, California’s unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in November while the state’s employers added 30,700 nonfarm payroll jobs. California has now gained a total of 3,078,100 jobs since the economic expansion began in February 2010, EDD reported.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, and the nation’s employers added 155,000 nonfarm payroll jobs.

In November 2017, the state’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent. The unemployment rate is derived from a federal survey of 5,100 California households, EDD said.

Siskiyou is now ranked 45 out of California’s 58 counties in terms of unemployment, according to the EDD’s data. The county with the highest unemployment in November was Imperial, where 18.1 percent of the workforce was unemployed. San Mateo County enjoys the lowest unemployment rate in the state, with 2 percent.

Nonfarm payroll jobs in California totaled 17,267,700 in November, according to a survey of businesses that is larger and less variable statistically. The survey of 71,000 California businesses measures jobs in the economy. The year-over change, November 2017 to November 2018, shows an increase of 299,800 jobs (up 1.8 percent).

The federal household survey, done with a smaller sample than the survey of employers, shows an increase in the number of employed Californians over the month and the year. It estimates the number of Californians holding jobs in November was 18,710,500, an increase of 73,200 from October, and up 184,700 from the employment total in November of last year, EDD said.

The number of unemployed Californians was 806,600 in November – an increase of 2,300 over the month, and down by 58,200 compared with November of last year.

EDD’s payroll employment report (wage and salary jobs) in the nonfarm industries of California totaled 17,267,700 in November, a net gain of 30,700 jobs from October. This followed a revised gain of 36,800 jobs in October.

Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors added a total of 35,400 jobs in November. Leisure and hospitality reported the largest increase with a gain of 12,400 jobs, followed by professional and business services (up 7,600 jobs), construction (up 3,300 jobs) and educational and health services (up 3,300 jobs). Other sectors adding jobs over the month were government, other services, manufacturing, financial activities, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Two of California industries reported job losses over the month. Information reported the largest decrease with a loss of 4,500 jobs, followed by mining and logging which lost 200 jobs.

In a year-over-year comparison (November 2017 to November 2018), nonfarm payroll employment in California increased by 299,800 jobs (a 1.8 percent increase).

Nine of California’s eleven industry sectors added a total of 301,500 jobs over the year. The largest job gains were in professional and business services, up 91,100 (a 3.5 percent increase), educational and health services, up 63,300 jobs (a 2.4 percent increase) and leisure and hospitality, up 50,600 (a 2.6 percent increase).

Other sectors adding jobs over the year were government, construction, trade, transportation and utilities, information, manufacturing and financial activities.

Year-over Job Losses

Industries that posted job declines over the year included other services with a job loss of 1,300 and mining and logging, with a 400 job loss.

In related data, the EDD reported that there were 261,022 people receiving regular Unemployment Insurance benefits during the November survey week. This compares with 272,542 in October and 256,961 in November of last year. At the same time, new claims for Unemployment Insurance were 34,207 in November, compared with 40,032 in October and 36,177 in November of last year.