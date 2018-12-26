My wife and I have the cheapest satellite television package that is available from DISH network. It is enough so we can get news, weather, cooking shows and a few other things. I’d like to get ESPN and Turner Classic Movies, but in my mind I can’t justify the expense.

There are lots of channels which I think would be entitled, “Infomercials.” They are selling something. the purveyors of these products are selling diet supplements, home gadgets, tools, home adhesives, miracle drugs and hair restoration products, among others. Some are interesting and some are just plain tiresome. Carol Burnett and Red Skelton have infomercials for their old shows.

I love the old comedians. Modern comedians tend to be abrasive, rude, off-color and sometimes just plain stupid. My wife and I recently watched 15 minutes of Red Skelton’s infomercial and laughed repeatedly. I’ve done the same thing with Carol Burnett’s infomercial. Tim Conway and Harvey Korman are brilliantly hysterical, the comedy is funny, clean, creative and good for a few belly laughs. Apparently, Red Skelton’s father was a clown in the circus, so he came by his comedic talent naturally. Carol Burnett’s father was an alcoholic, and her childhood home life was unstable. Maybe she used humor to alleviate the sadness in her life. Jonathon Winters was asked about his humor in an interview. He talked about the emotionally abusive childhood he experienced and the alcoholism of his father. “All my life I’ve been laughing on the outside and crying on the inside.”

There is no doubt that laughter and humor can alleviate the heartache of life. Many years ago, Norman Cousins researched laughter and how it impacted the body, mind and soul. People in long term medical care situations recovered quicker when they learned how to laugh. Robin Williams starred in a movie called “Patch Adams.” In the movie, a medical student battled traditional medical hierarchies by attempting to instill laughter into medical care and recognize the humanity of the patient. The movie was based on a real life Dr. Adams, who had an institute in West Virginia that implements laughter and humor into its treatments. In one interview, he said “my hope is that the medical community will prescribe less Prozac and more laughter.” Now I can hear the counter arguments already. Our world is a troubled place.

The news is full of crisis, trouble, epidemics and difficult situations that are spiraling out of control. Yes, I get it. The trouble is if you wait for the television networks to bring good news which will help you laugh, your wait could go on a long time. Television networks seem to specialize in bad news. The problem is that we can become as negative and pessimistic as much of our world.

This Christmas watch a funny

movie. Watch an old episode of Carol Burnett or Red Skelton. And most of all, remember that first Christmas of angels and wise men in Bethlehem. The redemptive work of Jesus Christ brings forgiveness of sins, grace and real lasting joy to the human heart. God bless you, and have a good Christmas season.

Pastor Drew has served at the Scott Valley Berean Church in Etna since 2002.