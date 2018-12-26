Family members of late Modoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Hopkins were in Sacramento Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 17, as a jury determined that Jack Breiner, the man convicted of killing Hopkins, was sane at the time of the killing and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Hopkins’ parents have been present for every hearing and trial date since their son was shot down in the line of duty over two years ago. Due to special circumstances, there was a possibility that Breiner could have been given the death penalty, but Hopkins’ mother, Carroll, said she was aware it might not come out that way. “The outcome was okay, and it would be okay with Jack,” she said of the jury’s determination that Breiner receive life in prison.

However, she added, “On the side of law enforcement, we wanted the death penalty – to send the message that if you kill a cop, you’re going to die. That message was not communicated with the verdict we got.” Breiner was also convicted of the attempted murder of former Modoc County Sheriff Mike Poindexter.

While the word “murder” is commonly used to describe what Breiner did to Jack Hopkins, Carroll said her family does not use the same term. “He didn’t murder our son, he assassinated him. He shot straight through the window of Jack’s truck, straight through his face. Jack didn’t have the opportunity to fire his weapon, to run his truck into [Breiner], nothing. Our family says [Breiner] ambushed and assassinated Jack.”

As Carroll spoke at length over the phone recently about her son, some of her words were buoyed by remembrances of his many wonderful qualities and others quavered with tears. “Our Jack was the best of all of us,” she said. “He was the kindest of everybody and he never judged people who were down on their luck. It was always, ‘What can I do to help you?’”

As she watched Breiner in court last week, Carroll described, “He showed no remorse whatsoever. No tears. Some mumbling here and there. He wouldn’t look at us and that’s okay with me.”

Hopkins’ family has not yet addressed Breiner in court, Carroll said, but they will get the chance to do so on Monday, March 18, 2019, when a judge delivers Breiner’s sentence. “We wrote victim statements; we can read them or ad lib. In March we’ll be able to point our fingers at [Breiner] and say, ‘Why don’t you just die and save the state the money?’ And I think that’s okay.”

Her family is all coping in their own way, Carroll said, adding, “I get lots of loves from my grandbabies.” But she also stated frankly, “Jack’s death has shattered our family.” She said she knows that is not what her son would have wanted.

Carroll and Jack’s father, Lance Hopkins, did recently manage to find a little levity. Carroll recounted their memories of Jack telling his father, “Dad, when you get old, I’ll make sure you get the good jello.” Now sometimes when Breiner and his life sentence are discussed, she said, “We just say, ‘He’s not going to get the good jello.’”

She takes some comfort in the love and support their community has shown throughout the past two excruciating years. “The community and law enforcement have been awesome; they’ve reached out their hearts to all of us. Jack will never be forgotten.”

Each time Hopkins’ birthday or end of watch anniversary comes around, his mother calls Siskiyou Golden Fair CEO Cliff Munson and tells him, “We need Jack’s picture up on the screen again” ­– referring to the large digital display at the fairgrounds’ entrance. Munson is always happy to oblige, she said.

Carroll also spoke highly of Modoc County District Attorney Jordan Funk and his staff. Luvina Albright, Support Services Administrator with the office, has become a friend of the Hopkins family, Carroll said, and they have all even gone out to the movies together. She conveyed, “They took extra care to make sure our family was taken care of. It says a lot for the DA’s office in Modoc County.”

Still, no matter what becomes of the man who assassinated Jack Hopkins, “There will never be any closure for any of us,” Carroll remarked matter-of-factly. “We just put one foot in front of the other and know that Jack is in a good place.

“He and I used to cut down the Christmas trees. This is my third year without it.” The Ashland Nursery donated a blue spruce tree to the Hopkins family in Jack’s memory. “We planted it in the front yard and put blue solar lights on it for law enforcement and our friends put some Christmas ornaments on it.”

Anyone who would like to add an ornament to Jack Hopkins’ tree can drop them off at the Siskiyou Daily News at 309 S. Broadway in Yreka.