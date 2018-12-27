Saint Ann School students collected pajamas and gloves for people less fortunate to stay warm during the colder months. In total, they collected 135 pairs of pajamas and 138 pairs of gloves during their “Warmth Around the World” project.

First-grade students were in charge of collecting brand new pajamas for the annual Scholastic Pajama Drive. Second-grade students collected mittens/gloves of all sizes, for men, women and children. The mittens/gloves were delivered to the St. Ann food bank to be handed out to those who may need them, while gathering food for their families, as winter approaches.