Police investigate burglary reported at midnight

5:25 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Used To Be Pauls Bike Shop, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:01 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Sierra St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Cedar St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:40 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Rose Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:31 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

12:47 Theft under $50

Occurred on San Emidio St . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:58 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:27 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:39 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Eastern Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:55 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Wood St, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:42 False Alarms

Occurred at Braun Electric Company on E. Main St. . Disposition: Disregard From Alarm Company.

10:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:15 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

12:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Wood St/Hwy 33, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:54 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:52 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.