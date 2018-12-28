Gustavo Arriaga has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh in Bakersfield, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, “When I called Sheriff Youngblood he told me ‘whatever you need.’ We worked together to pursue justice for crime victims. In this case, for officer Singh.”

Singh, 33, was shot and killed Wednesday after reportedly pulling over Arriaga for suspicion of driving under the influence. Arriaga has had two prior DUIs and was in the United States illegally, according to Christianson.

“Arriaga was trying to flee to Mexico to get across the border,” Christianson said.

Arriaga is currently on his way back to Stanislaus County, wearing officer Singh’s handcuffs.

“Officer Singh sacrificed everything,” Christianson said.

There were two other arrests related to the incident, one of Arriaga’s brother and the other his coworker. Both were in the United States illegally, according to Christianson.

There will be another update at 1 p.m. by Kern County Sheriff’s Department.