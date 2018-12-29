What's going on as the clock turns to 2019? Here is a quick rundown

Ring in the new year early with Alas DeLiona. The talented local favorite will be live in Tehachapi at the Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar starting at 7 p.m., on Sat. Dec. 29. DeLiona will be performing her trademark indie/folk music for a 21 and over crowd. Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar is at 695 Tucker Road Suite C in Tehachapi. Call 661-822-8220 for more information.

The Whatevers will be playing at The Joint in Randsburg on Dec. 31. The band will share their eclectic blend of folk, rock and punk from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a potluck at 6 p.m., and raffles starting at 8 p.m. This event is for 21 and over. The Joint is at 165 Butte Ave. Randsburg.

Sierra Lanes Family Recreation Center is holding a Monte Carlo Bowling event on New Year’s Eve. Check in is at 7 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m. Registration is available in advance. Participation is limited, so register or arrive early. $20 per bowler includes shoes. The event will include a DJ, strike pot and a 50/50 raffle with free champagne at midnight. Open bowling is also available, although space is limited. This is an 18 and older event. Sierra Lanes Family Recreation Center is located at 634 S. China Lake Blvd. Ridgecrest. For more information, call 760-375-1100.

Triple T’s Taven is hosting an 8-Ball Tournament on New Year’s Eve. Sign-up begins at 6 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m. The tournament is limited to 32 participants, with a $5 buy-in and $$$ added and a 60/30/10 $plit. This is hosted by Ridgecrest Pool Scene. This is a 21 and over event. Triple T’s Tavern is located at 117 E. Ridgecrest Blvd.

Ring in the New Year with RUKUS on the Fury’s stage. The group will be performing from 9 p.m. – midnight. There will be champagne. This is a 21 and over event. Fury’s Sports Bar is located at 1353 W. Inyokern Road in Ridgecrest.

See the DI’s community calendar on page A2 or visit RidgecrestEvents.com for more on these and other upcoming local events and have a Happy New Year!