Benjamin Osborn, 43, attempted to flee the Florence Loop home but was apprehended by a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputy and a K9, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

DUNSMUIR – A man suspected of burglarizing a Dunsmuir antique store on Christmas night was arrested after a search warrant was served at a Dunsmuir residence Thursday evening.

Eight watches and two Pelican cases reportedly stolen from Harley’s Antique Store on the evening of Dec. 25 were recovered at the home, the SCSO reported, and Osborn was arrested for felony burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property.

Osborn had outstanding felony arrest warrants for his immediate arrest from Siskiyou and Shasta Counties and he additionally had a felony arrest warrant out of Oregon, the SCSO said. Osborn was booked at the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka.

Osborn was identified as a possible suspect by SCSO Sergeant Ben Whetstine, the lead investigator in the case, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey.

Also participating in the search warrant and arrest operation were SCSO deputies Sam Kubowitz, Kelly Towers, John Zook, Joh Abel and Rich Ortiz. Kubowitz took the initial burglary report and worked with Whetstine on the follow-up investigation, Lopey said.

California Highway Patrol assisted with the operation by providing perimeter security and back-up support, Lopey added.

“This was an excellent piece of investigative work,” Lopey said. “Although we had to assign a lot of resources to conduct the search warrant operation, a major felony burglary and theft suspect was taken into custody and he will also be held to answer for the Shasta and Siskiyou County felony arrest warrants and related cases pending in our state and Oregon. Mr. Osborn may have tried to ruin Christmas for the owners of the antique store but it is reassuring that most of the stolen property was recovered and will soon be returned to the owner.

SCSO investigators also received helpful information from a local citizen, which also assisted with the resolution of this case. When citizens are willing to come forward to assist law enforcement with the resolution of crimes that occur in their communities, we all benefit and together, we ultimately build stronger and more resilient neighborhoods.”

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this crime or stolen property sold or transferred to another person should contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.