Paul Norman Boos, age 84, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Paul was born in Long Beach, California on February 21, 1934. He was the second of three children born to Virginia and Harold Boos. Paul graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1952 and went to Orange Coast College. Paul served in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from 1953-1957, and at the end of the Korean War. After leaving the Navy, he went back to Orange Coast College, USC and UCLA. He worked in the medical field for 47 years as a clinical laboratory technologist and during his off hours, he was a deputy Fish and Game warden in the marine section.

Paul married Margaret Miller on April 5, 1958, and they had two children, Paul and Nancy. He opened the first medical lab in Huntington Beach in 1959. He and his family moved to Montague in Siskiyou County in 1972 and went into cattle and sheep ranching. During this time, he worked part time in the laboratory at Siskiyou General Hospital. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, oil painting, wood carving and writing and telling stories. Some of his stories have been published in magazines.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Boos; son Paul Boos (Cheryl); daughter Nancy Spence (James); sister Judith O’Neal; three grandchildren: Amber Boos, Paul Boos and Kennedy Ermolik; as well as two great grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Girdner Funeral Chapel, 202 S. Oregon Street in Yreka, California. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.