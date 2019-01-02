Man could face assault with a deadly weapon charge after vehicle crash

A suspect has been arrested and possibly faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge after a vehicle accident in South Taft Wednesday morning.

Information about the incident is still sketchy, but a man was arrested on the 400 block of Olive Avenue after a 30-minute search.

About 8:45 a.m. Kern County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit be a vehicle.

No victim was located, but a damaged pickup was abandoned on the 400 block of Asher Avenue after it crashed into a retaining wall and recycling container.

Deputies searched the area east of the accident and at about 10:20 an adult male suspect was arrested.

Check taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available.