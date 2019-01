Officers investigate assault at Rite Aid

9:10 False Alarms

Occurred at Express Pharmacy on Kern St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:27 Theft under $50

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:32 Animal Control

Occurred at A St/Lexington Av. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:48 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:34 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at California St. . Disposition: Assisted.

11:41 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:16 Animal Control

Occurred on Hillard St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Third St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:43 False Alarms

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

2:00 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

2:14 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:26 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at La Precoisa Market on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Completed.

2:41 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:14 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:09 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:11 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Assisted.

6:44 Found Property Report

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

8:35 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:44 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:31 Civil Matter

Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

10:36 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:48 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:00 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.) S.alley. . Disposition: Completed.

12:42 Assault - non aggravated

Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

1:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:31 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:58 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Calvin St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:01 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:15 Pedestrian Check 1812290009

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.) S. alley. . Disposition: Checks Ok.