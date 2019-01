Warrant arrest, public intoxication arrest

7:17 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:00 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at N. Tenth St/Irene St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

11:14 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:30 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:06 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Eastern Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:28 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:16 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

5:51 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:15 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Washington Av, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Midway Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:38 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:48 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:31 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:50 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Officer initiated activity at Hwy 119/PETROLEUM Club Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:49 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Completed.

2:07 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Oasis on North St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:16 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:36 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:43 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Jug & Rose, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:06 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Sixth Av/B St, Taft Heights.