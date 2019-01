Three public intoxication arrests on New Year's Eve.

9:13 Assist other Departments

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:38 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

12:03 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:01 False Alarms 1812310007

Occurred at Snow Well Service Inc on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

6:15 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:43 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:05 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Third St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:13 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Irene St. Disposition: Completed.

8:45 Traffic Stop 1812310012

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St/Adkisson Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:02 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at A St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:04 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:35 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.

11:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Oasis on North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:14 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:29 Public Intoxication

Occurred on North St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:55 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Calvin St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:58 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Front St/S. Sixth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:56 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at The Bank on North St.. Disposition: Completed.

3:05 Public Intoxication

Occurred at General Production Service on Kern St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:33 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Taylor St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:49 Assist other Departments

Occurred on E St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:54 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.