Suspect fled on foot after pickup hits retaining wall

A man was arrested in South Taft Wednesday morning after he tried to run two people down but instead crashed his pickup into a retaining wall Wednesday morning, Kern County Sheriff's deputies said.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Newton, 47.

Sgt. Kevin George said deputies were originally dispatched to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car about 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an abandoned pickup and were told the suspect had fled on foot.

During the search for the suspect, deputies learned there were two victims.

Deputies determined they were walking on Asher when the truck attempted to run them down but missed, George said.

One of the intended victims swung a golf club and hit the truck, and the driver tried to hit them again but collided with the wall, George said.

One of the victims was injured, but declined medical treatment at the scene, George said.

Witnesses pointed out the direction the suspect fled and about 30 minutes after the incident Newton was found hiding behind a burned, abandoned residence on the 400 block of Olive.

He was arrested there.

George said Newton is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony hit and run causing injury.