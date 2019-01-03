Members needed to help keep the Historic Fort open. Dinner will be held Jan. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

The Fort Preservation Society invites the public to attend the “Friends of the Fort” annual dinner. The night will include a membership drive and 2019 elections, installation and awards.

The event will be held at The Fort, located at 915 N. 10th Street, on Thursday, January 24. Dinner will be prepared by Vahnita Hooker with music provided by Jack & The Singing Shannon's.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m..

Tickets are on sale now. Come on down to The Fort, Suite 2 to purchase your ticket in advanced for $20 or at the door for $25. Be sure to RSVP by January 17.

Call (661) 765-7371 to RSVP today.