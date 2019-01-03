Ringing in the New Year, the Desert Artists' League announced its program schedule for the months of January and February.

"Maybe one of your New Year's resolutions would be to join this group and share your creativity with other local artists," the group said in a statement. "Our membership is always open and you can visit our monthly meetings as a guest."

Here is a quick rundown of the local DAL events:

• On Saturday, Jan. 5, there will be a pastel/watercolor workshop with local artist and instructor Frances Nichols at Fellowship Hall, Church of the Nazarene (571 N. Norma St.) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• On Monday, Jan. 7, there will be a general meeting at the Fellowship Hall at Church of the Nazarene at 6:30 p.m., with the program being Nichols on Pastel/Watercolor.

• On Feb. 4, there will be a general meeting at the Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m., with the program being Zentangles/Contour Drawing by Carolyn McDaniel. Members attending are welcome to participate.

The DAL schedule is also available online at desertartistsleague.org, or keep an eye on the DI for more.