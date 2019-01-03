Officers investigate burglary at beauty salon

8:08 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:10 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Bell Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

10:03 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Assisted.

10:27 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:30 False Alarms

Occurred on Pine Dr. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:45 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Assisted.

11:21 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Pilgrim Av/S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:29 Burglary - Business/Commercial

Occurred at Guerrero's Beauty Salon on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

12:46 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:12 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Assisted.

1:13 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

1:22 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Guerrero's Beauty Salon, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:10 DUI, no accident

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

2:39 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Guerrero's Beauty Salon, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:23 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

3:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N ALY. . Disposition: Completed.

5:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Assisted.

5:39 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:47 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Guerrero's Beauty Salon on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:24 Welfare Check - Misc. 1

Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:46 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:11 False Alarms

Occurred at Lincoln Annex on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

12:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:37 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Used To Be Pauls Bike Shop, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

4:53 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

5:40 False Alarms

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.