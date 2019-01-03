Officers investigate burglary at beauty salon
8:08 False Alarms
Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. . Disposition: False Alarm.
8:10 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Bell Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
10:03 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Assisted.
10:27 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.
10:30 False Alarms
Occurred on Pine Dr. . Disposition: False Alarm.
10:45 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Assisted.
11:21 Animal Control
Officer initiated activity at Pilgrim Av/S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.
11:29 Burglary - Business/Commercial
Occurred at Guerrero's Beauty Salon on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.
12:46 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.
1:12 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Shattuck Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Assisted.
1:13 Suspicious Person
Occurred on Center St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
1:22 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Guerrero's Beauty Salon, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
2:10 DUI, no accident
Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
2:39 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency
Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.
2:56 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at Guerrero's Beauty Salon, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:23 Follow Up Investigation
Officer initiated activity at General Petroleum Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.
3:52 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N ALY. . Disposition: Completed.
5:24 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Assisted.
5:39 Welfare Check - Misc.
Occurred on Williams Wy. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
5:47 Follow Up Investigation
Occurred at Guerrero's Beauty Salon on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.
7:24 Welfare Check - Misc. 1
Occurred at Sixth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
8:46 Assist other Departments
Officer initiated activity at Monroe St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.
10:57 Pedestrian Check
Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Checks Ok.
11:11 False Alarms
Occurred at Lincoln Annex on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.
12:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
12:37 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
3:06 Misc. - Extra Patrol
Officer initiated activity at Used To Be Pauls Bike Shop, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.
4:53 Loitering, other than schools
Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Unable to Locate.
5:40 False Alarms
Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.