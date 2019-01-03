Lemler caught by deputies and police after he fled on foot and bike

One of Taft's Most wanted was captured by Kern County Sheriff's deputies and Taft Police in South Taft early New Year's Day.

Anthony Lemler, 32, was being sought for auto theft and now faces additional charges.

Sgt. Kevin George said deputies and Taft Police responded to a report of a man breaking windows out of a residence on the 400 block of Olive Avenue about 6:30 a.m.

As officers contacted Lemler at the scene, he fled on foot and then got on a bicycle.

Deputies chased him to an area in the west alley of the 200 block of Eastern where he got off the bike and attempted to flee on foot before surrendering.

Lemler was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a dirk or dagger after his arrest. He is being held without bail in Kern County Jail for the prior warrant and the new charges.