Screening of ‘Grease’ Saturday at Hibbard Field

YREKA – Friends of Hibbard Field are at long last presenting a screening of “Grease” for the community to enjoy, this Saturday, Jan. 5. The event was originally scheduled to take place outdoors in August, but was rescheduled due to the thick smoke in the air at that time. The showing, which is sponsored by the Siskiyou Central Credit Union, will take place at the old Yreka High School gymnasium, located on Knapp Street in Yreka.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. Friends of Hibbard Field is also selling raffle tickets for three prizes: pitching lessons with Erik Bennett, a baseball autographed by Garrett Richards, and a gift basket. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.

COS to offer Life Story Writing course

SISKIYOU COUNTY – The College of the Siskiyous is offering a non-credit (tuition-free) course titled “Life Story Writing” (ENGL 0599 / CRN 0599) on Mondays this spring from 10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. beginning January 30 at the Weed Campus in the Learning Resources Center.

Taught by James Corcoran, this course will include activities to help writers get started, activate memories, engage cognitive processes to sharpen writing skills and increase cognitive strength. Steps in rewriting and ways to get manuscripts into print will be included. Join us and share the writing journey.

Sign up for this class online at www.siskiyous.edu or at the Weed or Yreka Campus. There is no cost to sign up for this class. For more information about this class contact instructor Corcoran by email: jcorcoran1@siskiyous.edu .

In addition, Corcoran will also be teaching Discussion Groups for Older Adults (OLAD 0513-01 / #3360) that will meet on Wednesday mornings at the Weed Campus in the Learning Resources Center from 10 to 11 a.m. This course is designed for the older adult and older adults residing in a residential care facility to stimulate mental agility through the use of films, the study of current events, and discussion of topics in social sciences, art and music. This course helps older adults to make significant improvements in cognitive symptom managements, psychological and social well-being.

For information about classes offered through the COS Continuing Education Program Office contact Kim Freeze, Interim Director of Non Credit and Community Education by email: ContinuingEducation@siskiyous.edu or call (530) 841-5834. Information can also be found online at http://www.siskiyous.edu/continuinged/.

Registration for spring semester classes is open and students should register soon. For class registration information, call the Enrollment Services Office at (530) 938-5500. The Weed Campus can also be reached by calling (530) 938-5555 or toll-free, (888) 397-4339. Register in person at the Weed or Yreka or register online (anytime) at www.siskiyous.edu.

History talk set

for Jan. 11 at the Siskiyou County Museum

YREKA – The Siskiyou County Museum will be hosting a talk by local historian Richard Silva. At noon, on Friday, Jan. 11, Richard will be discussing Joaquin Miller, known as the “Poet of the Sierras.” Richard Silva is sure to entertain with little-known anecdotes about the subject at hand. He brings knowledge, humor and devotion to sharing our local region’s history.

This presentation is part of the Museum’s Siskiyou Stories programming. For more information on topics, or continuing programs and to RSVP for Richard’s talk, contact the museum at (530) 842-3836. This event is free and open to the public, however donations are suggested to support local museum programs.