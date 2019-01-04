During the presidential campaign, we witnessed candidate Donald Trump brag about his ability to make deals and get the job done. Lately his ability to get the deal done has come into question. The president is clearly obsessed with building a southern border wall, a project that a majority of Americans feel is unnecessary. In September of 2017 at the request of the president, Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Lindsey Graham met with Trump to discuss a bi-partisan proposal to provide nearly $20 billion addressing a path to citizenship for young, eligible immigrants and funding for the first year of the wall. A proposal the president expressed a desire to sign. Hard line Republicans rejected the proposal and convinced the president not to support it. Recently another attempt was made, with a pending government shutdown, a bipartisan proposal of $1.6 billion for border security supported by both houses was submitted and rejected by the president, once again, after signaling he would sign it. After being ridiculed by Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and the right wing Freedom Caucus for supporting such a bill, the president succumbed to the pressure; declined to support the bill and proceeded with the government shutdown. The “deal maker” should make decisions based on the country’s needs, not viewer ratings for social media celebrities.

John B. Swanson

Hornbrook