We would like to formally thank Dr. Bruce Riger, his staff and Madrone Hospice house and its staff for the guidance and compassionate care they provided our mother, Hazel Berghoefer.

Our community is fortunate to have such a quality doctor, and Madrone Hospice to lovingly care for our loved ones during their last days with us on earth. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Cheryl and Duke Waggoner

Yreka