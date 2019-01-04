YREKA – T-Rex is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier currently available for adoption from Rescue Ranch. He is 3 years old and was recently transferred to Rescue Ranch from California’s Central Valley where he was found as a stray.

It often takes a bit of effort to get a decent picture of a dog because they don’t always like to sit still. Siskiyou Daily News reporter Danielle Jester had an easier time photographing T-Rex than perhaps any dog before at Rescue Ranch; the picture here was taken on her first try. She can attest to a Rescue Ranch employee’s description of T-Rex’s calm, quiet demeanor. Rescue Ranch employees also noted that T-Rex does not have a tendency to bark, knows his basic commands, and “loves everyone he meets.”

Visit Rescue Ranch at 2216 Oberlin Road in Yreka. Rescue Ranch is open every day from noon–4 p.m. All dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. For more