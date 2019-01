Officers arrest three

7:02 False Alarms

Occurred at Outpost Food And Gas on Sixth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

9:20 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Assisted.

9:45 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft Fox Theatre on Center St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

10:01 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at B St/Second Av. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:07 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Possession Paraphenelia

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:42 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Third St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

4:24 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Rose Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:57 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:58 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:39 Possession Paraphernalia

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:59 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:03 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:04 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.) . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:21 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

3:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.