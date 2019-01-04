Nathaniel Morris named first chair bassoon

Taft Union High School is going to be well represented at the annual Kern County "It's a Grand Night for Music" Celebration in January.

TUHS Band Director Amanda Posey said 11 young musicians auditioned for seats in the Kern County Honor band and Honor Orchestra and eight were selected.

Posey made the announcement last week at the Christmas Concert and introduced the musicians selected.

"I am super proud of these musicians," she said.

The musicians will be performing on Jan. 29 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

The musicians selected were:

Honor Orchestra:

Nathaniel Morris on bassoon, first chair

Honor Band:

Dennis Posey, alto sax, 7th chair

Trumpets:

Taylor Reed, 6th chair

Luis Moncada, 7th chair

Martin Penaloza, 11th chair

Tuba

Richard Posey 3rd chair

Percussion:

Ally Houghton, 2nd chair

Rebecca Cuevas, 5th chair





