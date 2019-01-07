The Ridgecrest Police Department announced the seizure of five illegal gaming machines from two locations on Friday.

First, RPD seized two illegal gaming machines at $7,700 from Puff and Stuff, located at 634 S. China Lake Blvd. Elias Naoum and Noura Morad were arrested for being in possession of the machines.

Tobacco Center, 219 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., had two illegal gaming machines in operation. RPD officers and detectives seized three machines total from the store and over $8,900, and arrested owner Atieh Sulemon for being in possession of the machines.

Ridgecrest Police Department officers arrested Christian Ortiz, 26, during a post-release community supervision compliance check on Jan. 2, 2019.

When officers arrived at Ortiz’s residence, he refused to come to the door. Eventually, Ortiz emerged from the residence, and officers found a loaded .22 caliber rifle witch an altered barrel and stock.

Ortiz was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was transported to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked without bail.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, a call was made reporting yelling and distinct sound of gunfire by the Albertsons off of N. Norma St. Junior Galang, 23, was arrested and bail was set for $7,500.

Highway 395 was temporarily closed Sunday night and into early Sunday morning due to heavy snow. Multiple crashes and spinouts were reported. The closure had been lifted; however, in order to drive on the freeway you must have snow chains.

A high profile vehicle prohibition is now in place along US-395 from Pearsonville to Lone Pine and again from Bishop to the California/Nevada state line.

There was a two-vehicle collision at the intersection by Ward and N. China Lake, no injuries were reported and the vehicles were not blocking traffic.

There was another two-vehicle accident that happened in the intersection of E. Ridgecrest Blvd. and Sunland St.

