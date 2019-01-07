Yreka Adult School last week recognized Nicole Deemer as its first graduate of the 2018/19 school year.

Deemer enrolled in the free adult school program to complete her high school diploma and qualify for advanced training offered by her employer. Within a few weeks, Deemer received her diploma and began the employer’s paid training, the school said in a press release.

“Her success inspires her instructors, who congratulate Nicole Deemer for her achievements,” the school stated.

With community partners, the fully accredited Siskiyou County Adult Schools now offer accelerated pathways to help students reach their goals. Adult Schools now offer job search, GED prep, high school diploma and internships at child friendly locations. Technical training such as Certified Nursing Assistant, Forestry Technician, English Second Language and Citizenship Classes are also available.

This streamlined and specialized training became a reality when educators and community partners from across the county came together as a consortium forming the “Adult Education Pathways”. This consortium created a program infusing substantial resources into adult education programs of Butte Valley, Tulelake, Yreka, Dunsmuir, Scott Valley and Mount Shasta school systems.

A student’s pathway begins with a customized plan developed by teachers working together with students to address their individual needs and insure student success.

For more information about the program, visit www.adulteducationpathways.org/ or contact a nearby school directly.

Yreka Adult School has morning, evening and weekend appointments available to fit almost any schedule and can be contacted at (530)842-6151.