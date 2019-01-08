Academy starts in March

Are you looking for a rewarding career?

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be holding testing beginning on January 8, 2019 for students for our Detentions Deputies Academy. Sign up NOW, this is the only academy this year.

The Sheriff announced the upcoming STC Detentions CORE Academy 2019-36. This academy will begin on Saturday March 2.

Those interested in becoming a self-sponsored student or know any friends and family interested in participating in this upcoming CORE Academy will need begin the Evaluation and Selection Process.

To schedule a testing date, or for more information, please contact the Regional Training Center, 962 Norris Road, Bakersfield, CA 93308 at 661.868.1677 or email CORE@kernsheriff.org.