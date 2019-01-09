Plans submitted for grocery and general merchandise store. Work could start by mid February

Work on the site of the planned Dollar General Store could resume in just a couple of weeks.

The developer submitted plans to the City of Taft in late December for review, City Planning and Community Development Director Mark Staples said this week.

The transfer of the land, delayed while a three-party sale agreement was drawn up, is proceeding, Staples said, and the property, a 1.06-acre lot located on the east side of Tenth Street between Front Street and Supply Row is in escrow.

The new, 9,100-square foot grocery and general merchandise store was announced in June when the developer, Capitol Rivers, submitted a site plan to the city for approval.

In the fall, the project was delayed while a three-party contract involving Capitol rivers, Rails to Trails Developer Geary Coats and the City was drawn up and reviewed by attorneys for all three parties.

About the same time, earth moving equipment went to work to remove some contaminated soil.

Staples said it's possible that new dirt could be brought in and the work will start in early to mid February.

The new store will be located across Supply Row from a proposed 20,000 square foot commercial building with room for up to five businesses.