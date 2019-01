Electrical explosion reported in the area

Power is out to nearly 500 PG&E customers in the Valley and Dustin Acres area.

The outage was reported about 2:15 p.m., just after Kern County Firefighters were dispatched to a report of an electrical explosion near Highway 119 between Tank Farm Road and Golf Course Road.

PG&E's online outage map shows several outages in the area affecting 475 customers and the estimated time for power to be restored is 8:45 p.m.