Assemblyman and colleague call for plan of action first

Assemblymembers Vince Fong (R-Kern County) and Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) issued the following statement this week on the DMV’s budget request for an additional $40 million dollars:

“We have yet to see a detailed plan on what is being done to address the growing structural problems at the DMV. More bureaucracy cannot be the only answer when we have organizations and innovative technologies that are available to assist in providing needed DMV services to Californians,” said Assemblymember Vince Fong and Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

In the last two state budgets, the Legislature gave the DMV $23 million (281 positions) for 2017-18 and $47 million for 2018-19 to help implement the REAL ID program. After reporting of significant wait times at the DMV last year, the legislature further augmented DMV’s budget by $16.6 million to hire an additional 230 positions.

Assemblymembers Vince Fong and Jim Patterson serve together on the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Transportation that will review this request. Assemblymember Vince Fong is also the Vice Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee.