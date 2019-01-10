Bakersfield Republican calls it "far from perfect"

Today, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) released the following statement on the Governor's budget proposal.

"California is in the first step in a long process and I applaud the Governor's intent in his budget proposal to pay down debt, reduce unfunded retirement liabilities, and prepare for a growing population.

"However, a $21.4 billion budget surplus doesn't mean California didn't spend enough, it means taxpayers overpaid. We owe it to them to use it wisely, effectively and efficiently.

"This budget is far from perfect. We can do better, and we must do better to protect taxpayers from economic uncertainty and unsustainable government growth."






