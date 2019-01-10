Nuncio scores three goals, Hale adds two

The varsity girls soccer team was back in action at home Tuesday night when they took on the Chavez Titans. The team had several players back in the line up who had recovered from injuries suffered in tournaments early on in the season. Taft got the win 5-0, with two goals coming from Skylar Hale and three from Isabella Nuncio.

The Wildcats are now 3-1 in league play. Coach Ryan Hickman commented on the game, “Man, it sure is nice to have almost our entire team back in action. Before the break, we were decimated by injuries. Nothing serious, but bad enough that many of the girls were out of the lineup.”

“I thought we were a little rusty, especially on the finishing end early in the game due to that fact, plus the three week layoff, but we improved dramatically in the second half. I was proud of the way we moved the ball and controlled the tempo of the game. Conditioning is always a question mark after a layoff, but we seemed to do quite well in that department as well. We have some big games coming up against Wasco (4-1 in SSL) and Arvin (4-0 in SSL) so the proof will be in the pudding as to how we measure up.”