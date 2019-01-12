Artist Frances Nichols demonstrates pastel and watercolor techniques at a Desert Artists' League's workshop

Coziness fills a room at the Church of the Nazarene on a wintry Saturday morning in January. The room is quiet except for the soft, comforting scratch of pastels on paper as some 20 people – mostly women – practice the skills they are learning from distinguished artist Frances Nichols at one of the Desert Artists' League’s popular weekend workshop classes.

Nichols began by explaining the pastel and watercolor work the class would be producing, then instructed students in how to reverse-tape their paper.

“If you don’t do this, you are always losing some edge,” she explained.

She then went on to discuss the relative merits of different pastel brands and then demonstrate various types of pastel strokes including stippling, stutter stroke, glazing, hatching and other techniques. As she worked, a projected image of her easel faced the room so everyone watch her fingers fly.

Nichols works quickly and confidently, providing a narrative as she goes.

She is full of helpful and interesting information about the relative merits of types and colors of paper. She commented that some people think pastel and watercolor don’t necessarily have the prestige of oil painting but that with the proper technique pastel and watercolor works can rival oils in impressiveness.

Pastel underpainting techniques and combinations can include NuPastel and paint thinner; NuPastel and alcohol; watercolor; NuPastel and watercolor; oil wash and dry charcoal painting. NuPastels have a rich creamy texture and are stronger and more vivid than ordinary pastels.

Nichols demonstrates how to copy a photograph in order to create an original painting. She begins by sketching the main shapes and patterns as the group follows along on the projected screen.

“Everything is very rough and loose at this point,” she explains. “There are the main shapes and the main value patterns.”

The photograph in question shows an outdoor landscape.

“This particular picture was taken when there was still ice up at Whitney Portal. I don’t like all the ice on the left,” she said. “As an artist you want to remember you can leave things out, so I am going to take that ice out. But you are welcome to put it in if you want to.”

After Nichols concludes her introductory remarks it’s the class’ turn to try. The room becomes silent except for the soothing sound of works in progress as each student begins his or her own interpretation of the same photo. The class is an all-day affair, complete with a lunch hour. At the end of the session, each participant will walk out with works of art of their own.

–

The group responsible for bringing Nichols’ class to town earlier this month was founded in the area over 60 years ago.

Like many local organizations, the group got its start as a result of China Lake. Under its first name of Desert Art League, the group was established at China Lake in October 1957. The founding date is disputed – it is either October 10 or October 26 depending on the source. What is not disputed, however, is that the original group was made up of seven women and one man who shared an interest in the fine arts.

The can-do spirit of the early base community kicked in as people strove to bring culture to their desert community. The group proved popular and within a year, membership had grown to 133 members.

Meetings were held at a variety of places over the years. Meeting locations ranged from the Community Center on the base to Richmond Elementary School, the Ridgecrest Senior Center, the Kerr McGee Center and the Heritage Inn. They are now held at the Church of the Nazarene at 571 N. Norma St. in Ridgecrest.

The group also has had over 27 presidents, some serving multiple terms. The current president is Sally Valiton. Other current board members include VP-Membership Nancy Crawford, VP-Programs Carolyn McDonald, Secretary Nina Doorenbos and Treasurer Debra Newton.

The original name of the Desert Art League was changed to The Desert Artists’ League in April 1991 because another group already had the original name.

Through the years, the organization has enriched the life of the community by offering many art-related activities. In addition to workshops by guest artists, the group has also hosted exhibitions of members’ artwork at the Kerr McGee Center and the local hospital, staged fundraising events such as art shows and yard sales, loaned art videos even expedited occasional trips to museums and exhibits and field trips for outdoor painting.

The ongoing workshops provided by the group have proven a particularly popular feature.

The first recorded demonstration was in 1965, when architect Clifford Harding gave a lecture and demonstration. Between 1965 and 2007 alone, the group hosted 296 guest demonstrators.

DAL has hosted artists such as Frederic Taubes, Bud Shackleford, Doug Oliver, Millard Sheets, Robert E. Wood, Milford Zornes and Rex Brandt as well as many more over the years.

The group holds meetings the first Monday of each month from September to May at 6:30 p.m. In case of a holiday, meetings are held the second Monday. Guests are welcome.

The first meeting is free, after that there is a charge of $5 per meeting. Memberships cost $25 for a single person and $35 per family and renew in September. Partial-year memberships are available. Members get a monthly newsletter, priority registration for the frequently sold-out workshops, access to the group’s video library, special rates for club events and trips and are eligible to become board members.

DAL displays members’ art at the Kerr McGee Center main hall and at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The group continues to offer an impressive range of guest speakers and instructors. Workshop instructors frequently augment their longer workshops with shorter demonstrations given at the DAL’s monthly meetings.

In the last year DAL has hosted muralist Warner V. Graves III; oil painter Howard Rees; and a journaling and sketchbook sill and technique demonstration by DAL President Sally Valiton.

–

Back at Nichols’ pastel and watercolor workshop, the students are getting ready to break for lunch. In a scant couple of hours, they have produced beautiful works, which many are happy to show off. When all are through the group arranges their original works on chairs at the end of the room for a group portrait.

After a group lunch at a local restaurant, they will be back to complete another work in the afternoon.

Participants say they find the classes therapeutic as well as creatively inspiring. One woman compared the slow steady sketching with pastels to a form of meditation.

Nichols is back again for the DAL meeting on the following Monday, during which she demonstrates a different pastel painting technique. This one is called textured ground and is described as a multi-stage technique.

Once again, the people are quiet and engrossed as everyone watches Nichols demonstrate this new technique using the same projector. The meeting silence is broken, however, as a service dog-in-training falls asleep under the table and serenades everyone with an adorably loud snore.

Upcoming workshops

On March 4, Frances Nichols will be back with a workshop on linoleum carving and watercolor highlighting the print. Debra Newton will conduct a pastel workshop on March 30. The workshop for May 6, 7 and 8 will feature Bruce Robertson and Shelley Redford-Young instructing on figures and people in watercolor. These workshops will be held at the Church of the Nazarene.

Workshop fees vary. See http://desertartistsleague.org/workshops.html for more information. Workshops are open to non-members, but members get first priority. Workshop fees are due 30 days prior to the workshop and are non-refundable. Non-DAL members are also assessed an additional $10 per day.

For information on availability and prices, contact McDaniel at 760-608-9454.

DAL also offers ongoing classes, including a watercolor class by Nancy Crawford every Tuesday from 8 a.m. – noon at Crossroads Community Church. This course is $10 and not offered during the summer. Contact Crawford at 760-375-8275 for more information.

Lois Hinman offers a periodic six-week-long pottery class. Contact her at 760-375-8743. Mary Simpson teaches oil painting on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. Contact Simpson at 760-793-0010.