He fell through floor weakened by fire, KCFD says. House sustains $60,000 damage

A Kern County firefighter was injured fighting a fire in Taft early Saturday.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries when he fell about three feet when a floor weakened by the fire gave way.

The injuries were described as minor and the firefighter was treated and released at a Bakersfield hospital, the KCFD reported.

The injury occurred as firefighters were fighting a fire that caused major damage to a home on the 1000 block of Standard Street.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found the house about 50 percent involved in flames. Only the home and a vehicle in the driveway were threatened.

The fire was knocked down before it could spread.

The occupants had apparently already fled the burning home.

They were checked by firefighters and ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation but declined medical treatment.

Firefighters did rescue a pet dog from the home.

Damage is estimated at $60,000.







