TC's classified employees get extra salary steps, can start using vacation after 90 days

Classified employees working for the West Kern Community College District should soon start using vacation days sooner and have more salary steps.

The District Board of Trustees approved the first reading of two tentative agreements between the Classified School Employees bargaining unit and the District last week.

The first shortens the time new employees have to wait to use accrued vacation time from one year to 90 days.

The second adds additional salary steps - and raises - to the classified salary schedule.

The agreement, which will go into effect after approval a second time by the WKCCD Board, adds a step after one year employment with a 2.5 percent pay increase two additional steps with a one percent increase after three years.

Both agreements will go into effect on July 1.

The Board also voted unanimously to approve spending about $36,000 to increase security at the Taft College Children's Center.

The project will increase the size of the fence around the child care center from 3.5 to 6 feet, Supt. President Dr. Deb Daniels said.

It comes as a result of an audit and it was "strongly recommended that we get this taken care of because this presents a safety hazard."