Winds, winter weather move through area

Highway 33 and I-5 remained closed by snow and ice and traveling on Highway 58 east through Tehachapi is best.

A windy winter storm has moved into the area and brought heavy snow to the mountains to the South and east of Taft.

The California Highway Patrol closed I-5 between Grapevine road and Castaic just before noon with heavy snow falling and several accidents reported.

Highway 33 is closed to through traffic at the Highway 33/166 junction in Cuyama Valley to Wheeler Gorge just north of Ojai.

There is no word on when either road might reopen

At mid afternoon, the CHP said Highway 138, which runs east off I-5 to Highway 14 hear Rosamond was also closed by snow.

Highway 58 est from Bakersfield remains open, but strong winds have been reported and several big rigs have blown over.